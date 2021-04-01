Conway woman charged with possessing “possible explosive material”

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department have arrested a 24-year-old Conway woman on charges connected to a “possible explosive material” found during a search warrant, the department announced Thursday.

Ashley Lynn Rom has been charged with possessing a destructive device. She has a bond hearing set for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said that the device was found while they were executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (843) 918-1909.