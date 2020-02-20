Conway woman previously charged with neglect faces new charge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman who was charged in January with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, faces a new charge of neglect.

Kelly Ross, 34, was charged on Thursday with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian. Police say she was driving with a 10-year-old passenger “in a reckless manner placing the victim at an unreasonable risk of harm affecting his life and safety.” The child is now in the custody of a grandparent. Her bond was set at $15,000.

An incident report in January said a vulnerable adult in her care was found lying on a bathroom floor with visible injuries. The report also indicated the victim was unresponsive.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather information.