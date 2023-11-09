HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman who was wanted for a 20-year sentence after a guilty plea in a deadly shooting has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Asia Beaty, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Sept. 19 and was set to surrender to authorities at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. U.S. Marshals were contacted when Beaty did not surrender.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Beaty to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in the Sept. 28, 2022 shooting death of Christa Lee, 22, at a home on Oak Grove Road near Conway, the solicitor’s office said. Beaty has to serve 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

The solicitor’s office said Beaty was arrested in Marion.