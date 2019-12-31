Coroner: 1 person dead after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after shots were fired into a car on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Kings Highway. Cpl. Vest says the call came in at around 10 p.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with “severe gunshot injuries.”

Crime tape was put up near the scene at 100 North Kings Highway. The northbound lanes of North Kings Highway from 1st to 2nd were blocked off.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this time,” said Chief Amy Prock, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We are committed to holding the person or persons responsible for this act of violence accountable.”

So far no arrests have been made in this case.

Any investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-027219.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: