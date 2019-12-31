Coroner: 1 person dead after shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach area Waffle House, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Kings Highway. Cpl. Vest says the call came in at around 10 p.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital.

Crime tape was put up near the Waffle House at 100 North Kings Highway. The northbound lanes of North Kings Highway from 1st to 2nd were blocked off.

Police appeared to be searching a vehicle in front of the Waffle House. Cpl. Vest confirmed that the vehicle is connected to the incident.

So far no arrests have been made in this case.

