Coroner identifies family of 3 killed in Horry Co. shooting, including 9-year-old

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people killed in a weekend shooting in the Surfside Beach area.

Brian Brady, 47, Krista Brady, 42, and Teagan Brady, 9, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Drake Lane “from apparent gunshots,” according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy is set for Tuesday morning. The cause of death for all three will be determined when the autopsies are complete, which will take about 90-120 days.

All three are family members, according to the coroner.

HCPD responded to Drake lane in the Surfside Beach area around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The officer who first arrived at the scene found a man lying face down and not moving, according to the report. The officer noticed blood on his upper body and around his head. The neighbors told the officer a female was still inside the house, the officer said in the report. SWAT and CID were called and took over the scene.

The department is still investigating what led up to the incident, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov tells News13.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

