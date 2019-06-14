Driver identified and arrested in deadly moped hit and run

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A coroner has identified the moped driver killed in an Horry County crash and said the person’s manner of death is a homicide.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says Sunday that they have identified and arrested the driver of the car in this case. 18-year-old Ashlee Benedetti is charged with hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death or injury. She is currently in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Photo Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the person who died at Ronald Wise, 37. Wise lived in the Myrtle Beach area and died from “multiple trauma to major organs causing mass hemorrhages.”

News13 previously reported that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle after the deadly hit-and-run, which happened Thursday night on Hwy. 544 near Hwy. 31/Carolina Bays Parkway.

A vehicle and moped collided, then the vehicle left the scene. The driver of the moped died.

Troopers say they were looking for a 2010-2017 Chevy Equinox, unknown color. The car should have damage to the front passenger side.

Download the News13 App here to stay up-to-date on this story and for all your breaking news.