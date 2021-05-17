Myrtle Beach police investigating death following burglary call in Market Common, victim identified

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the victim in a death investigation in the Market Common area.

Martin Mullin, 57, was pronounced dead in a home at 3095 Howard Ave. on Friday in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police began the investigation after Mullin was found dead Friday at the home.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said information about how the person died is part of the investigation and “will not be made public at this time.”

Vest said that Myrtle Beach police responded at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Howard Avenue about a reported burglary in progress. Once they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male, who Vest said did not live there.

This death is under investigation and nothing further will be released until the investigation has been completed, the Horry County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday.

