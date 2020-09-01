Coroner identifies victim killed in shooting in Forestbrook area

Car in a ditch near Claypond Road on 8/26/20 (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The person killed in a shooting in the Forestbrook area Wednesday has been identified.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the victim as Kentrell Ferguson, 32, of Myrtle Beach.

Ferguson died from injuries sustained in the shooting at the intersection of Claypond Road and Bush Drive.

Craig Lee Legette, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting.

