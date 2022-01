CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have announced the name of a man killed Monday night in Conway.

Thomas Jordan, 51, was shot when he was standing with friends near a road, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. Jordan lived in the area.

Horry County police responded at about 7:30 p.m. to an address on Wesley Drive for a report of the shooting.

Count on News13 for updates.