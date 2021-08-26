Coroner IDs man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a man killed in a Myrtle Beach shooting Sunday night.

Paul Conner, 60, was found with a gunshot in the area of 28th Avenue North, according to Edge. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

