Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man killed Monday in a Myrtle Beach shooting.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old William Wallace, of the Myrtle Beach area, was killed in the shooting on Cedar Street, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Cedar Street for a medical call, according to Vest.

When officers arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds, according to MBPD. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.