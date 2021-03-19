Coroner’s office identifies victim in Socastee shooting

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified the victim killed in a Socastee shooting Sunday.

Gerson Aleman Velasquez, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was killed in the shooting at the Socastee Plaza, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. He died on scene from a gunshot wound.

Horry County police are still searching for Josue Rivera, 19, in the connection with the shooting. He was last seen in a white two-door 2002 BMW 330ci with South Carolina license plate SPT-485. The vehicle may have “viva” written on the back glass, according to police.

Anyone with information should call 843-248-1520.