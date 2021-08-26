Coroner’s office IDs man allegedly stabbed by neighbor in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who died after allegedly being stabbed by his neighbor in Myrtle Beach.

Freddie Mathews, Jr., 38, of Myrtle Beach, died at a hospital after he was stabbed Aug. 17, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Dickerson and Matthews were neighbors who have had an ongoing dispute, according to arrest warrants.

Officers began investigating after a report of a stabbing at 5:52 p.m. inside a home on the 1300 block of Dunbar Street, Kalar said.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the case is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or send an email to pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

In January 2020, Dickerson was charged after allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and threatening to kill her.