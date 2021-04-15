Couple accused of filming porn on Myrtle Beach Skywheel plead guilty to indecent exposure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple who was accused of filming porn on the Myrtle Beach Skywheel pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent exposure, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentenced the Eric and Lori Harmon to three years in prison suspended upon their service of two years’ probation, running concurrently, according to the solicitor’s office. The couple must also pay $1,000 in restitution.

The couple could face prison time if they violate their probation.

Eric and Lori Harmon each pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. Police say during their investigation they saw videos of the two having sex in public. Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into indecent exposure on Jan. 12 and said they found the videos.

In one video, the couple is having sex inside a gondola encased with glass and in view of the public on the Skywheel ride on North Ocean Blvd. The incident happened on or around Jan. 2. In another video, the couple is seen having sex in a community pool in the Surfside Beach section of Horry County and Lori Harmon is seen exposing herself while sitting on top of a vending machine along with other lewd acts, police said.

The couple was also accused of sex acts in a Food Lion parking lot and on a bench near Floral Lake Playground. Lori Harmon is also accused of filming herself urinating at a baseball field and also at Floral Lake Playground.