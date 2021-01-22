Couple accused of having sex on Myrtle Beach SkyWheel accused of other sex acts in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple accused of having sex on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and filming it for pornographic videos is also accused of other sex acts in the Surfside Beach area.

Eric and Lori Harmon, both 36, were arrested Tuesday for numerous sex acts in public, which were filmed and uploaded to porn sites, according to police.

News13 has learned that the couple is also accused of similar acts in Surfside Beach, including in a Food Lion parking lot and on a bench near Floral Lake Playground, according to police. Lori Harmon is also accused of filming herself urinating at a baseball field and also at Floral Lake Playground.

Charges for these incidents have not been filed as of Thursday evening.

Lori Harmon already faces three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in preparation of obscene material, and malicious injury to personal property. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $18,000 bond.

Eric Harmon was already charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one charge of participation in preparation of obscene material. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $14,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: