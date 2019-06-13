Couple requests jury trial in 2017 Conway murder case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A couple has requested a jury trial in a 2017 Conway murder case.

Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle both denied plea deals and requested a jury trial on Wednesday, according to Jimmy Richardson, with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. If they had accepted plea deals, each would have received a 60-year sentence.

A judge also denied bond for both.

A trial date has not been set.

Hodge, who is accused of killing her Conway grandparents in 2017, previously made a court appearance in December 2018. A mental health evaluation was order for Hodge.

Warrants indicated the remains found on Brown Chapel Avenue on July 15, 2017 were that of Linda McAllister and William Clemons, but, coroner Darris Fowler officially released the victims’ identities on July 24, 2017.

Carlisle appeared for a preliminary hearing in August 2017. During the court appearance, a detective on the case went through details of the investigation. He told the court McAllister and Clemons were both shot in the head and were found near a landing in Bucksville.