DEA investigates federal case in neighborhood near Legends Golf Resort

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the DEA are investigating a home on Finger Lake Drive in connection to a federal case.

Special Agent Chuvalo Truesdell with the DEA confirmed on Tuesday agents are conducting the investigation, but he could not divulge a specific address. The neighborhood is near the Legends Golf & Resort near Carolina Lakes Boulevard.

“The matter is fluid and ongoing and the case is being prosecuted federally,so DEA cannot share any information,” Truesdell said.

News13 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office, but they would not comment on an ongoing investigation

