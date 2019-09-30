Defense witnesses testify about Brandon Council’s background as penalty phase of murder trial continues

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Brandon Council’s defense called several witness Monday to testify about his background as the penalty phase of his murder trial continues.

Multiple witnesses testified that Brandon’s mother, Beth Spell, gave birth to him had a young age and her pregnancy was an “embarrassment” for the Spell family due to their involvement in the church. Spell’s mother, Betsy, was Council’s primary caregiver.

Council’s step-aunt Sherri Lynn testified that Council’s mother never really showed him affection or interest, and that the out-of-wedlock pregnancy was a negative thing for Council’s grandmother, who was involved in a church in Wilson, North Carolina.

Lynn also testified that Council’s grandmother died from pancreatic cancer we he was around 11 years old and this impacted Council because his grandmother took him to church, bought him gifts, and made sure he was performing well in school.

Council’s former sixth grade teacher at Toisnot Middle School in Wilson also testified, saying she never had any issues with Council and he always had above average grades.

The defense also called a woman who claimed to be the mother of one of Council’s childhood friends to testify. She recalled Council coming to her home, saying “he was very impressionable, never rude, always respectable, I never had any problems with him.” She also said she remembers that Council started living in her garage without her knowing shortly after his grandmother’s death. She testified she didn’t press charges and called Council’s uncle to come get him.

Count on News13 for updates as Council’s trial continues.

LATEST STORIES: