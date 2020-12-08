Deputies: Murrells Inlet man stole partially used fentanyl drip bag, other property from hospital

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man was arrested after deputies said he stole a used fentanyl drip bag and other property from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Brandt, 27, was visiting the hospital prior to the death of a family member when he reportedly stole the items.

Georgetown County Narcotis/Vice Unit agents tracked Brandt to an apartment in Myrtle Beach where he was found with the stolen items and a small amount of heroin, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and a digital scale, according to deputies.

Brandt was charged with two counts of theft of controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug, and grand larceny enhancement over $5,000.

The incident remains under investigation.