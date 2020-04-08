Deputies searching for inmate who walked away from work detail in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for an inmate who walked away from work detail.

Deputies say 37-year-old Samuel Robinson walked away from a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Litter Patrol Unit near the Highway 521 mini-mart Wednesday morning.

Robinson is described as a white male, 5’7” in height, 170 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue pants and GCDC uniform when he escaped work details.

Deputies say Robinson was in jail on a family court violation and is considered a low risk,

If you see Robinson or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

