Deputy coroner turned alleged killer: Horry County victim’s brother ‘amazed’ body was found

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – When Steve Rice first heard an Horry County deputy coroner might be involved with his brother’s murder, he thought the body would never be found.

His brother, Greg, had been missing since early October. Over the next month, “you’re clinging to hope that he’s going to be found and he’s going to be alive, but you also think the worst,” Rice said.

Gregory Vincent Rice (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Twitter)

Deputy coroner Chris Dontell and Meagan Jackson, the mother of Greg’s four children, conspired to kill him, according to a warrant from the Horry County Police Department. Officers haven’t explained how Greg was murdered.

His body was found on Sunday along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing, police said, after investigators reviewed cell phone pings and conducted interviews.

Steve, who compares the case to an episode of “True Crime,” found out on Wednesday. “I am amazed that he was found,” Rice said.

Speaking about the deputy coroner, “I really have no clue about him, just learning about him now,” Rice told News13. “I really don’t have any words for him.”

Police haven’t explained the relationship between the suspects.

Greg and Meagan moved to Horry County in 2013 for a job, Rice said. Greg worked in the landscape and hardscape industry and loved being outdoors.

“With Meagan, sadly I just wish I had never met her, because our family wouldn’t be dealing with this right now,” said Rice.