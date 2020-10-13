Despite rise in violent crime across SC, violent crime in Horry County declines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Reported violent crimes in South Carolina are seeing an increase, according to a new report by SLED, but in Horry County, violent crimes are on the decline.

The FBI reports a decrease in nationwide violent crimes in 2019, but South Carolina saw an increase.

According to a new SLED report, murders went up by nearly 7%. Aggravated assaults went up by 4%, and assaults against police went up 20%.

Despite the increase in violent crimes across the state, violent crimes in the Grand Strand are becoming less frequent.

In 2019, Horry County police investigated half the amount of murders they did in 2018; however, the department did report an increase in rape and aggravated assault cases.

Neighboring agencies, including Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach also saw a decline in murders, while Conway’s numbers stayed the same.

Nationwide, violent crimes have decreased by nearly 50% since 1991. Despite the downward trend, the state remains above the national average, raising concern from state officials.

“I’m concerned that these numbers may go even higher due to the many stresses we have faced so far in 2020,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement.

The state also saw more than a 5% decrease in property crimes for the fifth consecutive year.