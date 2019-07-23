Officials investigate overnight bomb threat at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officials are investigating after a bomb threat was made to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooke Holden, with the sheriff’s office, tells News13 the bomb threat was made to the detention center.

The investigation into the threat has been handed over to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting in setting up a perimeter.

JRLDC has received the threat of a bomb. The @horrycountypd is on scene to investigate and the @hcfirerescue to set up a perimeter.

We will release info to you as it becomes available.

At this time, we ask you to avoid the area as police investigate. — Horry County Sheriff (@horrysheriff) July 23, 2019

So far no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the detention center as the investigation continues.

