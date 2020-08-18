DNA leads to murder charges in 2018 shooting deaths of father, son near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a father and son outside of Conway.

Randy Grainger, 53, of Loris, and Samantha Rabon, 35, of Aynor, are both charged with two counts of murder. Grainger also faces charges of arson, third degree, and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive. Teresa Martin, 54, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Samanth Rabon solicited the killings, according to the police report.

These charges come after DNA evidence provided Horry County Police Department with a lead in the investigation. The DNA led to the identification of a suspect and the development of additional co-conspirators.

On Aug. 18, 2018, around 12:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home off of Highway 19 for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found two men dead on the property. A homicide investigation was immediately launched.

Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Robert Marion Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25, a father and son, both from the Conway area. Both had been shot to death.

On Aug. 17, 2020, HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division served multiple search warrants in the case. Following that, CID and Central Precinct patrol units placed all three of the aforementioned suspects into custody.

All suspects charged remain in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond at this time.