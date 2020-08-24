Driver charged after car crashed into North Myrtle Beach ice cream and candy shop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver who crashed into a North Myrtle Beach ice cream and candy shop was charged Saturday, according to North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Jefari Tyeshaun Davis, 25, of Syracuse, New York, was charged with reckless driving.

A white BMW with a New Jersey license plate crashed into the Sugar Life Ice Cream and Candy Bar in North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to authorities.

The passenger of the vehicle suffered a broken left leg, according to police.

Davis told police he was driving north on Hwy 17 when his hoodie fell over his eyes and caused him to lose control of the car, according to the police report. A witness told police they saw Davis “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Davis was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $10,440 bond.

