Early-morning shooting near CCU leaves one gunshot victim

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement is investigating after an early-morning shooting in Conway left two people hurt.

The gunfire broke out at around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

Multiple agencies are assisting with an investigation.

Coastal Carolina University tweeted Saturday morning at 2:23 a.m. that there was a shooting at the Founders Drive Circle K gas station.

The tweet says the suspect left the area in a red Dodge Charger.

Students were asked to avoid the area as police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Count on News13 to keep you updated as this story develops.