‘Empty the register’: Conway man charged with armed robbery after note passed to dollar store employee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was charged with armed robbery after a note was passed to a dollar store employee Sunday, according to police.

Ashton Eugene Walters, 23, is accused of handing a note to an employee at a dollar store in the 12000 block of Hwy 707 that said “empty the register,” according to police. The employee said she didn’t read the rest of the note because she knew what was happening.

Police said the employee believed Walters had a weapon, according to the police report.

During the investigation, officers were made aware of a suspicious male near a grocery store down the road, police said. The male was identified as Walters and he was arrested.

Walters is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond as of Monday evening.