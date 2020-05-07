Family details Little River home invasion, three suspects still sought

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police continue to search for three suspects involved in a Little River home invasion.

The invasion happened last Thursday in the Palm Lakes community just after 8:30 p.m.

Dianne Evans and her son, Lowell Evans Jr., say if they weren’t on the phone with each other during the crime, the situation may have been a lot worse.

That night Dianne’s dog, Bella, was barking nonstop at the front door and Dianne tried quieting her.

But Bella was trying to warn Dianne of who was at the door.

“Next thing I knew they ran into the house. He had his gun in hand and says “give me your cash,” said Dianne.

Three masked and armed men busted through an unlocked screen door, but they didn’t know Dianne’s son was on speakerphone.

“The tone of her voice, I’ve never heard in the 36 years I’ve been alive,” said Lowell Evans Jr.

One of the suspects locked Dianne’s husband in a bedroom, but he was able to call 9-1-1.

Dianne shouted for her son on the phone to call police.

Lowell Jr. lives in Indiana. Dianne believes the suspects thought he lived locally.

The three men then ran out of the house with nothing.

“Maybe they chose us because maybe if they would’ve chosen somebody else it would have went a lot worse. I don’t know,” said Dianne.

Now shes locking all entrances and checking them twice.

Horry County police continue to investigate the case, but have not made any arrests yet.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts to call them at 843-915-8477.