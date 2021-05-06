Family of man killed in Conway shooting files wrongful-death, negligence lawsuit against restaurant

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The family of a Conway man fatally shot outside a restaurant last November has filed a lawsuit accusing the business of wrongful death and negligence.

Paul Mishoe’s family filed the lawsuit in Horry County Common Pleas Court against the owners of CW’s Wings and Rib Shack on Tuesday. Mishoe, 30, died 23 after he was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot around midnight on Nov. 23.

According to the lawsuit, Mishoe and the suspect in his death – Stephen Denis O’Hara – were both served alcohol after 11 p.m. the night of the shooting in violation of a last-call order issued by South Carolina’s governor.

The restaurant also sold alcohol to O’Hara knowing that he was intoxicated and permitted him to drink alcohol while he was carrying a concealed weapon, the lawsuit said. The business also failed to take “precautions to prevent people from possessing concealed weapons while consuming alcohol and becoming highly intoxicated on its premises,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, is the second one filed by the family. The first one filed in March against O’Hara seeks unspecified damages for Mishoe’s three children, who are all 10 years old or younger.

O’Hara has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon in Mishoe’s death.

