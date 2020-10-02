Family of mother, 3-year-old killed in Conway shooting remember victims, hope for answers

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family is mourning the deaths of a Conway mother and her young daughter after they were shot and killed Monday.

The relatives of the victims are hoping whoever killed them is found.

The FBI is helping Conway and Horry County police investigate the homicides of 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham and 3-year-old Bailey Simmon. As family members wait for answers, they say they’re remebering how loving Graham and Simmon were in a tragically short time.

“My sister was a mama before she knew it,” Graham’s brother Lionel said. “My sister raised me. She taught me everything. I cried on her shoulder every night.”

Lionel says his older sister never stopped caring for him.

“That girl was with me for every step of my life,” he said. “She encouraged everybody to do better and want better for themselves. That’s all she wanted.”

Conway police say they responded to shots fired with injuries in the 1600 block of Suggs Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. When officers arrived, Graham was found shot dead. She was a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard and her family says she was a very driven person.

“She worked, sometimes two jobs,” said Michelle Lane, the mother of Graham’s boyfriend. “She did nails. She was just career-minded.”

Graham’s young daughter Bailey was rushed to the hospital, where she died two days later. Lionel said he loved having fun with his niece.

“She was full of joy, quick to laugh, just wanted to joke around, just be happy,” Lionel said.

“That was your ‘fat fat,'” Lane said.

“My ‘fat fat,'” Lionel said chuckling.

As Lionel prays that whoever killed his sister and Bailey will be found, he says he won’t forget what his older sister taught him.

“Whatever you felt like you couldn’t do, she was going to make sure you did it,” Lionel said. “She wasn’t ever going to let you fall off your game or nothing. She was going to be there for you. Whatever love she had for you, she was going to let you know she had it.”

News13 asked Conway police what led to the shooting, but no updates were provided. The family says they have no idea who or why someone would kill them.