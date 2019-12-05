Family says necklace holding mother’s ashes was stolen during Horry Co. car break-in, reward offered

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The windows of three vehicles were busted out in car burglaries in the parking lot of Sweatcycle on Highway 501 Monday, according to an Horry County police report.

The family of one of the victims, Tori Wentzky, whose mother’s jewelry was reportedly stolen, is speaking out and says it has devastated the entire family.

Wentzky was celebrating her 75th spin class at Sweatcycle Monday, when she came outside and saw that her driver’s side window was busted out, the family said.

Her gray purse was stolen and inside were several pieces of jewelry that she had taken off before working out, including a necklace that holds the ashes of her mother, who died in October of last year, the family said.

“She’s very, very upset. This jewelry, they’re things. We were just talking about this. They are things, but when someone so close to you passes and you’re in charge of that possession, it becomes where it’s not a thing anymore. It’s very, very special to everyone in our family,” said Helen Lazarus and Christina Watts, aunt and cousin of Wentzky.

The family is offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information on the whereabouts of the jewelry.

