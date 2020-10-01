FBI assists murder investigation of Conway mother, 3-year-old

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI is assisting in investigating a shooting in Conway that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter Monday.

Horry County Police are also assisting in the investigation, according to Conway police.

Conway Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy released a statement following their deaths.

“It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the city’s loss of two of our residents in a senseless act of violence,” Blain-Bellamy said. “The City of Conway will do all we can to bring to justice the person(s) responsible. We pray that God’s promises and His healing gift of time bring comfort to the family and friends most affected. May God be with you.”

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Suggs Street for a shots fired call with injuries, according to the Conway Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, it was determined 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham was dead with a gunshot wound, CPD said.

The 3-year-old child, identified as Bailey Simmon, died Wednesday after being taken to a hospital.

There are currently no suspects in the case and no other details have been released about the shooting. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: