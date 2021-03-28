Firearms displayed during disturbance at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police officers were called to a disturbance where firearms were displayed at Coastal Grand Mall.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 p.m. for a disturbance during which firearms were displayed.

The police were called immediately to check the area.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no risk to the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at843-918-1382.