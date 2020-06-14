Five charged, another in custody after Saturday shooting at Myrtle Beach motel: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police announced Sunday that it has charged five, and a sixth is in custody, after the shooting at the Happy Holiday Motel Saturday.

Bryson Pack, 18, of Rockingham, NC, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest, the department said.

Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, NC, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana, according to MBPD.

Three juveniles were also charged in connection with the shooting, a news release said. Police say they were charged with loitering for harmful purposes, minor in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun. They are also from North Carolina.

Police say a sixth person is in custody but is still being treated for injuries from the incident. His name is expected to be announced once he is formally charged.

Officers got the call for the shooting around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation led officers to believe the shooting started after a disturbance on the 3rd floor of the Happy Holiday Motel, which is on North Ocean Boulevard. Officers said three were wounded.

Officers were in the area when the shooting took place and were able to ‘detain persons believed to be involved’ and secured the scene.

One firearm was also recovered.

