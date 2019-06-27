Man arrested after chase with SCHP troopers in Horry County

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a chase with South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers in Horry County.

Troopers tried to pull Jeremiah Bo McCray over after a traffic violation, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with SCHP. McCray then led troopers on a chase that ended in a crash on Myrtle Ridge Road in Horry County. The chase began in the area of Highway 501 and Gardner Lacy Road.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, McCray, 31, of Florence, was booked around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. McCray’s charges include:

sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death- first offense

hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage

violation seat belt law

driving without a license- first offense

No bail has been set.

Count on News13 for updates.