Florence man receives 12 years on heroin charge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been sentenced to prison on a heroin charge.

Marvin Elijah McFarlin, II, 40, pleaded guilty on December 12 to possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced McFarlin to 12 years in prison.

“Special thanks goes to the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” said Ryan M. Waller, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the solicitor’s office.

