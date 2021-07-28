Former Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach director indicted for alleged embezzlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former director for the Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Dione Eban Buonto is charged with six counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to Wilson. Between January 2014 and January 2020, she allegedly used money from the Boys and Girls Club to pay for personal items such as hair and beauty products, home décor, moving expenses, tuition for her son, personal travel, and food.

Buonto allegedly also issued bonus checks to herself without approval from the board, according to Wilson. If found guilty, Buonto could face up to 45 years in prison.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated the case.

Buonto was removed from the board without pay in January 2020.