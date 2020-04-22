Former CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand under investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating the former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

Corporal Tom Vest of Myrtle Beach Police confirmed the active investigation on Wednesday.

Kim Hardee, chairman of the board for the organization, said she discovered discrepancies from former CEO Dione Buonto in January regarding misappropriation of funds. Board members met with attorneys over that weekend to discuss.

On January 21, the board voted to remove Buonto without pay, Hardee said. The board turned all records over to the police.

The board is working with the Boys and Girls Club national office to find a replacement.

This is an active investigation. Count on News13 for updates.