Former Horry Co. detective admits he didn’t investigate sex crimes, gets $300 fine

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County detective pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in office in connection with Troy Allen Large’s sexual battery indictments.

According to court records, Darryl Williams on Thursday was sentenced to one year in jail or to pay a $300 fine, plus court costs.

Indictments allege Williams knowingly failed to properly investigate multiple alleged crimes linked to Large and that he used his county vehicle and county paid time to also work for a separate state agency. It is unclear if the other eight indictments were dropped.

Investigators said Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with multiple victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with victims of cases he was investigating. Lawsuits against the Horry County Police Department in connection with Large have been settled for an undisclosed amount.

Large died before his case was decided. Two other officers were charged in the indictments: Todd Cox and Luke Green.

One woman claimed Large coerced her to participate in unwanted sexual acts, including nude sexual-fetish catfights, while she was a victim in a domestic violence investigation. Also, the woman said she was coerced to participate in numerous sexual encounters against her will, and during those times, Large was in his county-issued vehicle and visibly displayed his Horry County badge and firearm.