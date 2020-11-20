Former Horry County Deputy Coroner charged with murder released from jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell, who is accused of murder, was released Friday from jail, according to booking records.

In court Thursday, Dontell’s defense attorney said his family depends on him for support so he requested bond to work at his other job. Dontell has been fired from his job as deputy coroner with the county. His attorney said Dontell intended to live back at home with his wife and their children.

Judge Steven John granted a $125,000 surety bond. He is to have no contact with the victim’s family or with his codefendant, Meagan Jackson.

Dontell was released to home detention, booking records show.