Former Horry County Deputy Coroner, woman accused of murder face new charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Former Horry County Deputy Coroner and a woman accused of murder are now facing charges of criminal conspiracy, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Arrest warrants show Christopher Dontell and Meagan Jackson “did act in concert with others with malice aforethought to murder the victim.” Dontell and Jackson are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice.

The two were arrested Nov. 11 in connection with the death of Rice, who had been reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Jackson was the mother of Rice’s four children, though they were never married, a brother of the victim told News13 last week.

Both are expected to appear in court Thursday.