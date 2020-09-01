Former Horry County IT Security Director sentenced to federal prison for theft

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County IT Security Director was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for stealing over $340,000 in government funds.

Terry Shawn Petrill, 48, of Myrtle Beach, was also ordered to pay back more than $340,000 after pleading guilty to theft of federal funds.

“Those who steal from our local governments are raiding the South Carolina taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney Pater M. McCoy Jr. said. “This is unacceptable, and as this case shows we will seek prison time and restitution against those who engage in such theft.”

Between 2006 and 2018, Petrill ordered 41 Cisco 3850 network switches that were supposed to be installed on the Horry County network, but the switches were never installed. Petrill said he would handle the installation but would sell them to third-parties instead.

Several of the switches were sold on eBay and other websites, causing a loss to Horry County of $345,265.57, according to the Department of Justice.

Petrill’s two years in federal prison will be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

Petrill pleaded guilty in January.

LATEST HEADLINES: