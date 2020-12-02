Former Williamsburg County detention officer charged with misconduct over sexual relationship

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former detention officer in Williamsburg County has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, was arrested and charged in connection with a September 30th incident where authorities say the officer had sex with an inmate while on duty.

Snow was a detention officer for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was investigated by SLED at the agencies request.

Snow was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.