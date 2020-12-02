Former Williamsburg County detention officer charged with misconduct over sexual relationship

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former detention officer in Williamsburg County has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, was arrested and charged in connection with a September 30th incident where authorities say the officer had sex with an inmate while on duty.

Snow was a detention officer for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was investigated by SLED at the agencies request.

Snow was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories