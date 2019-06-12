Four people charged with assault by mob in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The victims of an assault were able to identify the suspects using a school yearbook, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.

It happened on June 3rd on Cimmeron Drive according to the report.

The report says four suspects were in a gold colored Tahoe, lifted with tires that “extended past the fender wells.” The suspects got out of the vehicle and began beating the victims, according to the report.

The suspects have been identified as:

Antoine Cynisurus Johnson, 18, Assault and Battery by a Mob 3rd degree

Kamron Maxwell Rogers, 17, Assault and Battery by a Mob 3rd degree

Juquairus Desmond Sanders, 18 Assault and Battery by a Mob 3rd degree, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person

Alberto Samuel Gaona, 18, Assault and Battery by a Mob 3rd degree, Common Law Robbery, Strong Arm Robbery

The victims tried to defend themselves, but ended up on the ground where they were repeatedly punched and kicked.

One suspect attempted to take victim 1 Adidas sneakers. The suspect was able to get one of the sneakers. The suspect went to the vehicle, produced a handgun and pointed it at the victims. Horry County Police Dept. Incident Report

The report goes on to say that police found the victims with several injuries, and were encouraged to get medical help, and share the results with police after the medical check-up.

The report also says the victims were able to identify the suspects by name, and even showed police pictures from a school yearbook that had photos of the suspects.

