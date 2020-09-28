Fugitive and his wife arrested in Myrtle Beach, facing drug, child neglect charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fugitive from Virginia and his wife were arrested in Myrtle Beach Friday and are facing drug and child neglect charges, according to police.

Police said they responded to Tibton Circle in Myrtle Beach to serve a warrant Friday. James Lawrence Schiavone, 58, of Myrtle Beach was wanted out of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Police did not say what he is wanted for.

Police said Natalja Evgenjevna Semenjuk, 50, of Myrtle Beach, told them Schiavone was not home. Police told Semenjuk that her husband had a warrant for his arrest and that she needed to contact law enforcement if she saw him, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police said they then found Schiavone in the home and he told them he’s been there for a week, according to warrants.

As police were trying to confirm the identity of Schiavone, he told police his ID and wallet were in a drawer in the kitchen. When police went into the drawer to get the wallet, police found “individually packaged baggies containing a powder substance,” police said.

According to warrants, police found 326 grams of heroin and 26 grams of meth throughout the home. Police said a child was present at the time.

Police also said Semenjuk said her name was “Karina Schiavone” when officers asked for her information, according to the warrants. Police said Semenjuk was using that false name for years and is currently flagged as an illegal alien in the United States.

Semenjuk was charged with hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners, giving false information to law enforcement, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, and several drug charges.

Schiavone was charged with being a fugitive, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, and drug charges.

Schiavone and Semenjuk remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

