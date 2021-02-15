Galivants Ferry man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Galivants Ferry man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, according to arrest warrants obtained Monday by News13.

The incident allegedly happened between August and October 2020 on Sycamore Circle in Galivants Ferry, according to police.

Benjamin Leroy Cook, 34, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center three days later on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.

Cook pleaded guilty in 2014 to first-degree assault and battery, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. That case also involved a child.

Cook received a two-year sentence suspended to two years of probation, meaning he didn’t serve additional time beyond his initial arrest, Richardson said.

As part of his sentence handed out by Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson, Cook was not allowed to have unsupervised visitation with anyone under the age of 16.