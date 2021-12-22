Galivants Ferry man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Galivants Ferry man has been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to booking records.

Paul Daniel Thayer was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday after being accused of interacting with sexually explicit videos of children, according to police records.

Thayer interacted with the videos in September, according to an incident report. Police received the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

His bail has been set at $10,000.