Galivants Ferry nurse who worked at rehab center pleads guilty to illegal drug possession

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Galivants Ferry nurse will be on probation for one year after pleading guilty to the illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Carrie Ann Matarese, 41, pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, and was placed on probation for one year.

An investigation in February 2020 found that Matarese — a licensed practical nurse at Compass Post Acute Rehab Center in Conway — obtained controlled substances that were prescribed to the residents under her care, according to the attorney general’s office.

There was no evidence the residents were not given medications as prescribed.