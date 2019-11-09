Georgetown County deputies investigating after woman reportedly robbed at gunpoint

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed in her home at gunpoint.

The Georgetown County Sherriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that a man with a handgun reportedly threatened a woman in her North Fraser Street home before stealing her wallet.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

